Woman charged with DUI after fatal Halifax County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Boston woman has been charged with DUI for a crash in Halifax County that killed a man July 4.

Shelia Womack, 52, was charged and is being treated for serious injuries sustained in the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash took place on Huell Matthews Highway, about 240 feet north of East Hyco Rd. Womack was driving a Toyota Highlander SUV south on the highway, according to police, when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup tried to make a U-turn to head north. Womack swerved to avoid the Chevrolet, but both vehicles collided. The impact of the crash set both vehicles on fire, as the Chevrolet was loaded with cans of gasoline.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Herbert L. Throckmorton, 80, of Virgilina, died after being taken to a hospital.

