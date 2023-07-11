Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

3 dead after fatal head-on crash in Campbell County

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on Route 682 near Route 711.

Two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided head-on in the westbound lane, according to police. The impact sent one vehicles into a guardrail and down into a ravine.

The two drivers and a passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene. The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Nicole Robinette and are looking for William Schandel Jr.
Woman arrested for bank robbery in Henry County; detectives still searching for male suspect
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
Williamson Road fire results in $250,000.00 in damages
A front will help lower our humidity levels today.
Less humid today, but heat returns tomorrow
Man shot to death in Martinsville; shooter sought

Latest News

Police lights.
Man killed in Halifax County rollover
Woman charged with DUI after fatal Halifax County crash
Campbell County Crash
1 hospitalized after Campbell County crash
No one hurt as train derails in Montgomery County