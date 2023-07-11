3 dead after fatal head-on crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on Route 682 near Route 711.

Two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided head-on in the westbound lane, according to police. The impact sent one vehicles into a guardrail and down into a ravine.

The two drivers and a passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene. The names of the victims have not been released.

