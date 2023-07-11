Birthdays
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools changes Clifton Middle School to Clifton Academy

The new school curriculum will focus on alternative education for students(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is dedicating one of its former middle schools to alternative education. Clifton Middle School will now be Clifton Academy.

It’s part of the consolidation plans the district has been working on for years.

Clifton Academy will focus on alternative education, individualized instruction and schedule flexibility for all AHPS students.

The district’s supervisor of customized learning explained it’s important that students in the Customized Learning Academy for Secondary Students [CLASS] program have their own building to identify with.

”This gives them [the students] a sense of belonging, too,” Cindy Fox said. “It’s not a one size fits all with education, and so many students learn differently.”

There are about 30 students already enrolled for the upcoming school year.

Applications for Clifton Academy are still open. More information can be found here.

