Atlanta Rhythm Section taking stage in Rocky Mount

Atlanta Rhythm Section
Atlanta Rhythm Section(Harvester Performance Center)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Atlanta Rhythm Section will perform at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount Friday, Sept. 22.

The Georgia-based band, created from session musicians, had several ‘70s hits including “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover” and “I’m Not Gonna Let it Bother Me Tonight.”

The current touring lineup includes original singer Rodney Justo.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at harvester-music.com.

Tuesday, July 11 - Afternoon Forecast