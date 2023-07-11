Attorney General Miyares discusses crime concerns with law enforcement agencies in Southwest Virginia

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s attorney general met with law enforcement officials in Southwest Virginia on Monday to address concerns about the state’s violent crimes.

Law enforcement departments across the Commonwealth are facing staffing shortages, which officials say makes it difficult to patrol neighborhoods for violent crime.

Attorney General Jason Miyares told reporters on Monday he wants more of the state’s budget to go toward officer compensation, but it still has yet to be passed by the general assembly.

Attorney General Miyares met with Alleghany County’s Sheriff’s Office, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Lexington and the City of Buena Vista Police Departments. The goal of Monday’s discussion was to hear local concerns about violent crime in the community.

“The general impression is to repeal some of the bad laws that were passed on to the previous administration that have made their jobs more difficult,” Miyares said. “The second [goal] is more money for mental health services.”

Reporters were not allowed to attend the roundtable discussion, but Attorney General Miyares answered questions after the meeting ended. He explained there is money in the state budget for more law enforcement compensation, but it’s currently sitting idle.

“Get a budget passed so we can get more money into law enforcement and more money into mental health services,” Miyares said.

Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall explained there are multiple positions open, but zero applications coming in. Higher pay and benefits could change law enforcement recruitment.

“It’s [about] being able to retain qualified people to do this job, and it’s going to take some money,” Sheriff Hall said.

Another concern is the lack of witnesses stepping forward to help prosecute violent cases. The attorney general explained there is state money to protect witnesses through a safe housing program, but it won’t happen until the budget is passed.

“These are witnesses that are fearful,” Miyares said. “We heard from them, we put together this program, but this program cannot get implemented until they finalize the budget.”

The attorney general also spoke with reporters about the results from Operation Ceasefire in Roanoke and Lynchburg. Miyares said the state now has more than 100 cases open where prosecutors are able to go after people using illegal guns and go after repeat offenders.

