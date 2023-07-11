Birthdays
Daleville Summer Concert Series continues

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Daleville Summer Concert Series that started in May continues into October, benefiting Botetourt County charities.

Attendees can expect bands: Bottom of the Barrel, Morgan Myles and Martin & Kelly at the Daleville Town Center Performance Pavilion. Each show is scheduled for 5-9 p.m.

Due to development activities at the Daleville Town Center, a shuttle service is in place to take people from Carilion Clinic, at 150 Market Ridge Lane in Daleville, through the traffic light and into the Town Center.

Molly Henry, Director of Events & Marketing, sat in with 7@four to fill us in.

Click here for more information about specific shows.

