Democrats criticize Youngkin administration for removing LGBTQ resources from website

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Democrats in the Virginia Senate and representatives of other advocacy groups are criticizing the Youngkin administration for removing a list of LGBTQ resources from the Virginia Department of Health website.

The links were included in a page of resources for LGBTQ youth, but were removed in May according to published reports, after the department received questions from a conservative news website.

“Among the information that’s been removed from the state website are resources for suicide prevention, anti-violence counseling, STD avoidance,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria). “And I think that all Virginians whether they are parents, students or youth should want that information, and our health department should be the place they should be able to go and get unbiased information.”

The Governor’s Office shared the following comments that Gov. Youngkin made following an event Monday afternoon:

“The particular website that you mentioned, was a legacy website. And it was a website that gave children access to adults they don’t know and to strangers without their parents’ knowledge to discuss deeply private sexual topics. It’s just not consistent with our values that parents must be in that conversation. So there are lots of resources and in fact, one of the other government websites which is the LGBTQ+ website, has a number of resources on it. But this particular website really runs counter to what we all know that parents must be involved in their children’s lives, and to grant access for children to get advice from strangers on sexual topics without their parents knowing, just isn’t right.”

