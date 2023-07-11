Experience a day in the life as a storm chaser

(WDBJ) - Have you ever been curious what it is like to be a storm chaser? The Hokie Storm Chasers show you how it may be different than you think. On this particular day the students were on a storm that produced eight tornadoes according to the Cheyenne National Weather Service Office and were under numerous tornado warnings.

Hokie Storm Chasers caught this tornado while chasing in southeastern Wyoming. (Catherine Maxwell)

This day showcases the storm that began near Chugwater, Wyoming and continued into Scottsbluff, Nebraska on June 23, 2023.

