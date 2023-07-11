Birthdays
Habitat For Humanity NRV prepares for Women Build Day

Habitat is hosting a Women Build Day
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Christiansburg, VA (WDBJ) - Habitat For Humanity in the New River Valley is getting ready for its Women Build Day.

Since 1998, the National Women Build Day program has completed over five thousand projects and featured over 144,000 volunteers.

This event is meant to engage, train, and empower local women and this year the organization is looking for 20 volunteers to help with two projects in the Valley.

“We’ve got family members, two family members that will benefit from their construction on that day and so we’re looking forward to hosting, and what a better way to signify the contribution of women in the construction industry or in the community than by helping them by basically putting boots on the ground.” Said Habitat NRV Executive Director Jim Drader on the importance of this event to the community.

Registration is still open and more details can be found here.

