Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Monday shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon at Robert’s Bestway convenience store.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was later identified as Joshua Terrance Canty, 33, of Ridgeway, Virginia.

Police later found another man with suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and neck who was later identified as George Robert Stephens, 38, of Martinsville, Virginia.

After an initial investigation, police discovered the two men were involved in an altercation which led to the two men shooting each other.

Both individuals were airlifted to a nearby hospital where Canty is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while Stephens is currently listed as stable, but in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation and both individuals have reportedly not been cooperative with officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.

