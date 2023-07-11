Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Monday shooting

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon at Robert’s Bestway convenience store.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was later identified as Joshua Terrance Canty, 33, of Ridgeway, Virginia.

Police later found another man with suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and neck who was later identified as George Robert Stephens, 38, of Martinsville, Virginia.

After an initial investigation, police discovered the two men were involved in an altercation which led to the two men shooting each other.

Both individuals were airlifted to a nearby hospital where Canty is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while Stephens is currently listed as stable, but in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation and both individuals have reportedly not been cooperative with officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Nicole Robinette and are looking for William Schandel Jr.
Woman arrested for bank robbery in Henry County; detectives still searching for male suspect
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
Williamson Road fire results in $250,000.00 in damages
A front will help lower our humidity levels today.
Less humid today, but heat returns tomorrow
Man shot to death in Martinsville; shooter sought

Latest News

Bent Mountain Library Ribbon Cutting
Bent Mountain Library Ribbon Cutting
Clifton Forge School Update
Clifton Forge School Update
Miyares Crime Roundtable
Miyares Crime Roundtable
If someone gets lucky in Monday's drawing, they could take home the ninth-largest Powerball...
Winning numbers drawn for $675 million Powerball jackpot