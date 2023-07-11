Henry-Martinsville Social Services receives grant from Harvest Foundation to continue CarePortal

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation is supporting children in need in the Martinsville and Henry County area.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services recently received nearly $10,000 from The Harvest Foundation. The grant will allow them to continue using the CarePortal program.

CarePortal is an online platform that connects agencies to churches and organizations that want to help those in need.

In just one year, local churches provided $40,000 worth of items such as beds or high chairs to promote child safety and well-being.

“It’s giving that family a connection to that church,” said April Evans, Assistant Director Over Services. “It’s also giving them additional support, not just with our agency, but with that church. So, it really has provided a great connection within the community.”

To help a child or family in crisis visit careportal.org/.

