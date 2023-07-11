Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Identify the spotted lanternfly in Southwest Virginia

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The spotted lanternfly is bugging areas of Southwest Virginia and Virginia Tech experts say there are ways you can help stop this invasive species.

Entomology Professor Doug Pfeiffer joined Here @ Home to explain how people can identify the pest. He said the bug is from Asia and was first found in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania. Since then it has traveled down to the commonwealth and is in areas like Carroll and Wythe Counties.

The insect is a threat to a variety plants but is particularly damaging to vineyards, Pfeiffer said.

You can identify the bug in its different life stages. The nymph as a black bug with white spots that then grows into a red bug with white spots. The adult lanternfly has black-spotted, pinkish-tan wings with red hindwings that have black spots.

You can learn more about the spotted lanternfly and Pfeiffer’s research here.

You can report sightings of the insect at Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
Williamson Road fire results in $250,000.00 in damages
Ja’Zion Z. Robertson mugshot
Man arrested for killing in NW Roanoke
3 dead after fatal head-on crash in Campbell County
Humidity levels will increase as we head through the week.
Hot weather returns with low humidity levels
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Here @ Home: Learning about the Spotted Lanternfly
Here @ Home: Learning about the Spotted Lanternfly
Meteorology professor Dave Carroll with Virginia Tech student Megan Dooley on a storm in...
Why we need storm chasers and struggles they face
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Atlanta Rhythm Section
Atlanta Rhythm Section taking stage in Rocky Mount