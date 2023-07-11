Identify the spotted lanternfly in Southwest Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The spotted lanternfly is bugging areas of Southwest Virginia and Virginia Tech experts say there are ways you can help stop this invasive species.

Entomology Professor Doug Pfeiffer joined Here @ Home to explain how people can identify the pest. He said the bug is from Asia and was first found in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania. Since then it has traveled down to the commonwealth and is in areas like Carroll and Wythe Counties.

The insect is a threat to a variety plants but is particularly damaging to vineyards, Pfeiffer said.

You can identify the bug in its different life stages. The nymph as a black bug with white spots that then grows into a red bug with white spots. The adult lanternfly has black-spotted, pinkish-tan wings with red hindwings that have black spots.

You can learn more about the spotted lanternfly and Pfeiffer’s research here.

You can report sightings of the insect at Virginia Cooperative Extension.

