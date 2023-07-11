Birthdays
Names released of two killed in Campbell County crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of two of the three people killed in a crash Monday in Campbell County.

Patsy J. Jasiewicz, 66 of Gretna and Linda K. Keesee, 74 of Altavista, died in the crash, along with a 12-year-old girl whose name has not been released.

The crash occurred at 4 p.m. July 10, 2023, on Route 682, less than a mile west of Route 711.

Police say Jasiewicz was driving a Nissan SUV eastbound at high speed on Route 682, crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet SUV, driven by Keesee, head-on. The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to run off the road, hit the guardrail and overturn down an embankment.

The little girl was in the Chevrolet.

The crash remains under investigation.

