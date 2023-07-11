Birthdays
Never seen Jaws? Grandin Theatre hosts Summer Blockbuster Series

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre in Roanoke has rolled out its Summer Blockbuster Series schedule.

1975′s “Jaws,” 1987′s “Dirty Dancing” and more are part of the 2023 lineup.

The movies are scheduled every Thursday through mid-August for $6+tax, giving the community some cost-effective beat-the-heat options.

Grandin Theatre Executive Director Ian Fortier visited 7@four to talk about the summer series.

For more information, click grandintheatre.com/calendar/summer-blockbuster-series.

Grandin Theatre Summer Blockbuster Series
Grandin Theatre Summer Blockbuster Series(Grandin Theatre)

