Never seen Jaws? Grandin Theatre hosts Summer Blockbuster Series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre in Roanoke has rolled out its Summer Blockbuster Series schedule.

1975′s “Jaws,” 1987′s “Dirty Dancing” and more are part of the 2023 lineup.

The movies are scheduled every Thursday through mid-August for $6+tax, giving the community some cost-effective beat-the-heat options.

Grandin Theatre Executive Director Ian Fortier visited 7@four to talk about the summer series.

For more information, click grandintheatre.com/calendar/summer-blockbuster-series.

Grandin Theatre Summer Blockbuster Series (Grandin Theatre)

