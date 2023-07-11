Police confirm Roanoke homicide was result of a shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police have confirmed the July 3rd homicide of a man and woman on Brandon Avenue SW was the result of a shooting.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

Roanoke Police responded to reports of a deceased person on the 900 block of Brandon Avenue SW around 5 p.m. July 3. A man and woman were found inside the residence, where Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victims dead on scene, according to police.

Roanoke Police spoke with WDBJ and said, “We do not believe there is any specific danger to our community at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637, with the text beginning with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.