Roanoke City Police Department new interim chief outlines goals

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just a week into his new job, Roanoke Police Interim Chief Jerry Stokes sat down this morning for a one-on-one interview with WDBJ7′s Patsy Montesinos.

As the city has seen an increase in homicides this year - with someone fatally shot Monday night. Stokes says he wants to think outside the box when addressing gun violence.

Born in Lynchburg, Interim Chief Jerry Stokes grew up visiting the Star City. When an opportunity arose with the Roanoke City Police Department, he took it.

“The area is just great place to live and to work and to visit,” said Stokes.

Four months into the job he was named interim chief after former Chief Sam Roman was made an assistant City Manager.

Question: This new position comes at a critical time for this community. A time where we are seeing a lot of violence. How do you feel about taking this leadership role now?

“Certainly, it’s a challenge. I’m hoping and feel like my experience will help us,” responded Stokes.

Stokes has been in law enforcement for 39 years. For six years of those years he was the chief in Salisbury, North Carolina where he helped open a crime center. He hopes to do the same here at home.

“It really enables the analytics to drive how you are looking at crime and crime trends and hot places and hot people to address those issues,” explained Stokes.

Youth gun violence continues to be an issue across the city. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 22 year old.

“That gun culture has taken a hold of our younger generally men who are just willing and desiring to embrace using a gun and we got to find a resolution to that,” added Stokes.

Stokes wants to lay a foundation during his time to stop the killings. His focus is increasing training, community engagement and figuring out the department’s strength and weaknesses. In addition, he wants to tap into state and federal resources to fight the violence. Stokes explains that they can’t arrest their way out of violence, it has to be everyone working together.

“The sort of change that we need to have is not a light switch, flip no more gun violence or less gun violence,” said Stokes. “There is a lot of good work being done in the police department, across city organizations, and outside, and ensuring that all the players are at the table.”

One concern is staffing shortages. Stokes says it’s challenging when their pay is behind other departments in the area.

“But we have lots more to offer quite frankly than they do,” added Stokes. “Whether we need to address pay or not that’s something that I and the new chief need to kinda discuss with Mr. Cowell and look at budgeting and those sorts of things.”

A main goal is to recruit Roanoke community members to join the department.

Stokes says he doesn’t plan on applying to the chief position. He wants the community to know they are moving forward and not waiting for a permanent chief to arrive before making changes and improvements.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.