Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia Beach man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department as part of the search for a man.

Police are looking for Alvin Lee Abraham, 65. He is Black, 5′7″ and 190 pounds, according to police, with brown eyes, bald head and white beard. He was last reported seen on foot July 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at his home at 1500 Yountville Court in Virginia Beach. He may have been wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt, blue shorts, black hat and black glasses.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/biRv49VeEg — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) July 11, 2023

