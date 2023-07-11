Birthdays
Why we need storm chasers and struggles they face

Modern day technology can’t add the elements that storm chasers can
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - With present day technology, it seems storm chasers may not add much benefit, but having visualization of a storm can be very important with issuing warnings.

Meteorology professor Dave Carroll with Virginia Tech student Megan Dooley on a storm in...
Meteorology professor Dave Carroll with Virginia Tech student Megan Dooley on a storm in Wyoming (June 2023).(Catherine Maxwell)

“Storm chasing is basically hours of forecasting and real-time analysis and driving for 30 minutes of excitement,” says Alex Thornton, meteorologist and alum with Virginia Tech’s meteorology program.

Experience a day in the life as a storm chaser

For that 30 minutes of excitement, it’s more than an all-day task to catch the storm. To pinpoint where to go to see the storm takes days of preparation. Navigating and figuring out where you should set up is something you have to forecast days in advance.

Let’s say a storm is developing in Wyoming for today, but tomorrow a new storm forms in Texas. That could be close to an 8-hour drive, which is doable, but you have to map out when storms will form and know the road networks to safely view the storms.

So why do we need storm chasers if we have technology like radar to show us storms? Thornton mentions, “Forecasting from the office, you can only see so much, where chasers fill the gaps and give real-time analysis from the ground and send in reports to the National Weather Service. The goal of storm chasing is pretty much taking what you learned in school and putting it into action in the field. It’s pretty much matching up the physical world characteristics with what you’ve learned in a textbook.”

Each storm is different. Some days chasers will only be on a storm for 30 minutes, while other days they can follow the storm for hours.

