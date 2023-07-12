$10 million Martinsville hotel project gets council’s support

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Martinsville Release) - The Martinsville City Council and Martinsville Land Bank Authority have passed a resolution to support plans for an 80-unit Holiday Inn Express to be built at the former National Guard Armory.

The property, at 315 W. Commonwealth Boulevard, was deeded to the city in 2022 after being declared surplus by the state. Since then, several inquiries have been made regarding its potential use, according to city spokesman Kendall Davis. In April 2023, a request for proposals was issued to seek development options.

City staff recommended that council proceed with a proposal from Kayak Hotels, LLC for the development of approximately 3.5-acres of the property.

The Kayak Group presented plans for the hotel project, estimating a $10 million to $12 million investment from the company. The hotel is projected to generate over $220,000 in annual tax revenue, based on a 65% occupancy rate, according to the company.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.