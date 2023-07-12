Birthdays
3-alarm fire destroys Virginia Beach businesses

The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.(Virginia Beach Fire Department photo by Ray Smith)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Three businesses were declared a total loss after a massive fire on Tuesday evening.

The blaze started at the T-Shirt Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m. The fire made its way through the King of the Sea Seafood and Maple Tree Pancake House restaurants.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire.

The incident closed several blocks of Atlantic and Pacific avenues as dozens of firefighters battled the fire for several hours. Late Tuesday the fire reignited as crews worked on hot spots.

According to Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief Kenneth Pravetz, employees were in The T-Shirt Factory building at the time of the fire but were all evacuated safely.

There’s currently no information on what started the fire.

