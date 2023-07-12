Alleghany County Public Schools pushes ahead with consolidation efforts before the start of school

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools are finalizing consolidation plans with Covington for the district’s middle and high school.

In a little over a month, all students in Alleghany County will be going to Alleghany High School, Covington Middle School or one of four elementary schools. Superintendent Kim Halterman explained it’s all hands on deck before the first day of school on August 23.

“We really all have to give 110% because that’s what our community deserves and that’s the force of the work and the volume of change at this time,” Halterman said.

Administrators are working out transportation routes in the district and hiring more bus drivers to avoid potential delays.

“The Alleghany Highlands in general is a big area,” Halterman said. “We do want to encourage anyone who might be interested in becoming a bus driver to consider applying with us, that will absolutely alleviate possible stressors.”

The principal of the newly consolidated Alleghany High School explained school officials are working behind the scenes with teachers to get class schedules squared away.

“We have anthology in our schedule, astronomy and some creative writing we’re hoping to do,” Derek Caentrell said. “We’re trying to encourage students to go into the dual enrollment path, as well.”

There’s also a handful of students who will be attending Clifton Academy, a building dedicated to alternative and individualized learning. The supervisor of customized learning at AHPS explained it’s important students at Clifton Academy have their own curriculum and identity in the upcoming school year.

“It’s just very beneficial to have this for those students because so many times you end up losing students if they get behind and that is what we are trying to prevent,” Cindy Fox said. “We want all of our students to succeed.”

It’s a big change for the district, and a fresh start for everyone.

“You’re a straight A student as you walk through the doors,” Caentrell said.

More coverage on the consolidation plans can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.