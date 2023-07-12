Bedford County Public Schools seeking donations for “Pack the Bus” event
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools is seeking school supply donations for its “Pack the Bus” event.
The event will take place on August 4th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bedford Walmart.
The county has provided a list of school supply needs, which can be found below:
School Supply Needs List.docx by Justin Daniel Geary on Scribd
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.