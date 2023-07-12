Bedford man who falsely obtained money from the Paycheck Protection Program pleads guilty to wire fraud

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man who falsely obtained a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program pleaded guilty to wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

The attorney’s office says Emmett Staton falsely obtained a $25,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in 2021 by claiming a fake business.

Staton faces up to 20 years in prison.

Court documents say in January of 2021, Staton submitted an application for a $25,000 loan through the PPP for a lawncare business he claimed to own. Staton falsely certified on the application that the business wasn’t permanently closed when he never actually operated a lawn care business. In the application, he falsely claimed the business had four employees and an average payroll of $10,000 per month. Though he said the loan would be used for authorized purposes only, Staton instead used the loans for personal expenses, including significant online gambling expenditures.

Staton also caused a second PPP loan application to be submitted in January of 2021 using the name of another person who was purported to be the owner of a daycare business. The application asked for $14,000 in PPP funds to cover its three employees and average monthly payroll of $5,600 when, no daycare business existed.

