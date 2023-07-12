Birthdays
Botetourt County approves zoning plans for housing development at former Murray Farms

The development is set to go before the Board of Supervisors on July 17
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new housing development on the former Murray Farm grounds is one step closer to being in Botetourt County.

The county’s Planning Commission unanimously approved zoning plans for Harvest at Blue Ridge. It’s a housing development with more than 400 units for single family residences, apartments and town homes.

The developers tell WDBJ7 they plan to work with neighbors and address their concerns, such as landscape buffers for privacy and storm water run off.

The vice president of The Wilkinson Group explained the project hopes to address the ongoing housing need in the Roanoke Valley.

”One of the main things about Botetourt County is there aren’t really too many different types of housing options, you can either get a large single family lot or you can live in a large apartment building,” Seth Wilkinson said. “What we hope to address with this community is just bringing more types of housing options to consumers.”

The development also focuses on open green space within the community.

It’s set to go before the board of supervisors on July 17.

