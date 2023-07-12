Covington man sentenced to prison for possession of child sex abuse material

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday for possession of child sex abuse material, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

51-year-old Jerald Gray pleaded guilty in December of 2022 to one count of knowingly possessing one or more matters containing visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit content, including prepubescent minors and minors who were under the age of 12.

Court documents say that in July of 2021, Gray downloaded child sex videos depicting prepubescent girls, some of whom were under the age of 12, engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Gray’s home in December of 2021 and seized his computer and cell phone, along with other items. After conducting an analysis of his computer, law enforcement found at least 65 movie or image files that contained child sex abuse material. Gray’s phone also had at least 11 pictures that depicted child sex abuse.

