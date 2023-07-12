Birthdays
Day of music lined up for Roanoke block party

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s West Station Block Party is set for July 15 at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje.

Nine and a half hours of music are lined up, along with food, beverages, vendors and more from noon to 9:30PM.

Several guests stopped by 7@four to chat up this weekend’s events, including Jo Jo Soprano, the manager of Beamer’s 25, JD Sutphin, owner & creative director of Big Lick Entertainment, and Anissa Soprano, Tuco’s general manager.

Click here for more information.

