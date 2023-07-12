Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Goodwill Industries of Jobs is hosting a ‘Jazz in July’ event

Event is free to the public and will be held in the parking lot at Melrose Plaza from 6 - 9p.m.
Event is free to the public and will be held in the parking lot at Melrose Plaza from 6 - 9p.m.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Goodwill Industries of Jobs is hosting its first Jazz in July event for the community.

The event is free to the public and will be held in the parking lot at Melrose Plaza.

There will be Jazz music, food trucks, and information regarding the newest project for the plaza.

Leaders are asking the public to bring their chairs and canned food.

Canned food items will be donated to Lion’s Share food pantry.

“We just like to make sure we are taking care of our community,” says the Director of Special Projects & Events for Goodwill, Donna Davis. “Even though this is a fun event there are people out there that need food and so we want to make this a philanthropic event as well. You’ll leave with a good feeling and you’ll leave knowing that you are helping someone along the way.”

The event will be held on Friday from 6 - 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’Zion Z. Robertson mugshot
Man arrested for killing in NW Roanoke
Police confirm Roanoke homicide was result of a shooting
Humidity levels will increase as we head through the week.
Heat & humidity slowly return; watching Thursday for possible strong storms
3 dead after fatal head-on crash in Campbell County
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
Williamson Road fire results in $250,000.00 in damages

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Liberty Joining Conference USA
Liberty Joining Conference USA
Kaine Reintroduces Bill to Support NATO
Kaine Reintroduces Bill to Support NATO
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans