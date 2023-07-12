Goodwill Industries of Jobs is hosting a ‘Jazz in July’ event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Goodwill Industries of Jobs is hosting its first Jazz in July event for the community.

The event is free to the public and will be held in the parking lot at Melrose Plaza.

There will be Jazz music, food trucks, and information regarding the newest project for the plaza.

Leaders are asking the public to bring their chairs and canned food.

Canned food items will be donated to Lion’s Share food pantry.

“We just like to make sure we are taking care of our community,” says the Director of Special Projects & Events for Goodwill, Donna Davis. “Even though this is a fun event there are people out there that need food and so we want to make this a philanthropic event as well. You’ll leave with a good feeling and you’ll leave knowing that you are helping someone along the way.”

The event will be held on Friday from 6 - 9 p.m.

