Heat & humidity slowly return; watching Thursday for possible strong storms

Humidity slowly increases

Stretch of 90° highs

Storm chances return by Thursday

WEDNESDAY

Expect drier conditions again this afternoon, but the heat builds back with highs approaching the upper 80s and low 90s. . We’ll see mostly sunny conditions, but as we gain the heating of the day a few more clouds will develop.

Humidity levels remain low to start the day, but start to creep upward later this afternoon. We’ll turn more tropical later in the week when the humidity returns.

Humidity levels will increase as we head through the week. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

Models are suggesting a front will enter the region from the Ohio Valley by Thursday afternoon and evening. It has the potential to bring some stronger storms into the mountains along the front late in the day. While these may weaken some into the evening, we still have the opportunity for downpours, lightning and localized damaging wind in any of the stronger cells.

FutureView Thursday 7PM (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

Depending on how far the front makes it, we may keep some straggler storms around Friday. If the front moves just far enough south, it may end up being drier. We remain hot with highs approaching the low 90s.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend is about as summer as summer gets. The heat, humidity and storm chances are back with us. The big question is the extent of the coverage of any storms. More than likely the trend is for dry much of the day with some wave of showers and storms dropping in during the afternoon and evening. The one certain part is the heat. Highs will return to the upper 80s and low 90s into next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropics remain fairly quiet for now as a large plume of Saharan dust moves across the Atlantic. The hurricane center is watching a disturbance east of Bermuda which may develop some later this week. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

Tropical Development - early WED. update (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out and this time we are calling all storm chaser enthusiasts! This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

Listen to our podcast anywhere you stream podcasts from! This one talks about the annual storm chase that Virginia Tech meteorology students take. (WDBJ7)

