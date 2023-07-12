It’s a tornado chase Virginia Tech students will never forget

(WDBJ) - We dive in to the most active chase day the students witnessed on the whole storm chase trip. This storm produced over half a dozen tornadoes in front of their eyes. The Hokie Storm Chasers followed a tornadic supercell that started in Chugwater, Wyoming and ended in the panhandle of Nebraska in a city called Gering.

“We intercepted it right at the very beginning of its lifecycle. Students got a really good experience on storm structure and what we look for in terms of the dynamics around the storm,” says Dave Carroll, Meteorology Professor at Virginia Tech and leader of the Hokie Storm Chase.

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne Wyoming sent out a Public Information Statement concerning the tornadic event from Chugwater to Hawk Springs Wyoming and in Gering Nebraska. The report lists a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes.

Hokie Storm Chasers intercepted many tornadoes on June 23, 2023. (Catherine Maxwell)

Three of those tornadoes developed east of Chugwater and produced no damage. In Hawk Springs, the fourth tornado was considered an EF2. The next 3 tornadoes occurred in western Nebraska, in open country, producing one EF-1 tornado and 2 EF-U tornados. An EF-U Tornado means there is no surveyable damage so a ranking cannot be given. Lastly, the tornado in Gering produced EF-2 damage with peak winds of 118 miles per hour. Overall, this storm traveled an estimated length of roughly 75-85 miles.

One resident I spoke to informed me she has lived in Gering, Nebraska for 40 years and has never witnessed a tornado touch down.

This day, June 23, 2023, racked up the miles for The Hokie Storm Chasers. They traveled a total of 581 miles and spotted seven of the eight confirmed tornadoes from that system.

