Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Lynchburg City Schools asks for feedback on school facility improvements

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) is asking for public feedback on ways to improve its facilities to “best meet students’ needs,” according to the school division.

With the City of Lynchburg and LCS, a team of consultants has drafted possible scenarios that outline potential paths forward, including renovating, closing and repurposing school buildings. These scenarios are based on input previously provided by community members, according to LCS.

LCS invites community members to attend any one of the following open houses to learn more about each scenario. Each event is 6:00-8:00 p.m.:

Monday, July 17, 2023: Paul Munro Elementary at 4641 Locksview Road

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Sandusky Elementary at 5828 Apache Lane

Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Heritage Elementary at 501 Leesville Road

Monday, July 24, 2023: Dearington Elementary at 210 Smyth Street

LCS welcomes additional feedback through the LCS Facilities Master Plan Survey.

The decisions, says LCS, will impact thousands of families all over Lynchburg. Feedback collected in the coming weeks will help shape the Facilities Master Plan recommendations that will be presented to the Lynchburg City School Board and City Council in August. Learn more at lcsedu.net/master-plan.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’Zion Z. Robertson mugshot
Man arrested for killing in NW Roanoke
Humidity levels will increase as we head through the week.
Heat & humidity slowly return; watching Thursday for possible strong storms
Police confirm Roanoke homicide was result of a shooting
3 dead after fatal head-on crash in Campbell County
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
Williamson Road fire results in $250,000.00 in damages

Latest News

FILE: President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in...
Biden plan to cut student loan payments to $0 for millions may be next legal battle
Alleghany Consolidation Update
Alleghany Consolidation Update
Roanoke County School Resource Officers Funding
Roanoke County School Resource Officers Funding
The upcoming school year starts on August 23
Alleghany County Public Schools pushes ahead with consolidation efforts before the start of school