Lynchburg City Schools asks for feedback on school facility improvements

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) is asking for public feedback on ways to improve its facilities to “best meet students’ needs,” according to the school division.

With the City of Lynchburg and LCS, a team of consultants has drafted possible scenarios that outline potential paths forward, including renovating, closing and repurposing school buildings. These scenarios are based on input previously provided by community members, according to LCS.

LCS invites community members to attend any one of the following open houses to learn more about each scenario. Each event is 6:00-8:00 p.m.:

Monday, July 17, 2023: Paul Munro Elementary at 4641 Locksview Road

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Sandusky Elementary at 5828 Apache Lane

Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Heritage Elementary at 501 Leesville Road

Monday, July 24, 2023: Dearington Elementary at 210 Smyth Street

LCS welcomes additional feedback through the LCS Facilities Master Plan Survey.

The decisions, says LCS, will impact thousands of families all over Lynchburg. Feedback collected in the coming weeks will help shape the Facilities Master Plan recommendations that will be presented to the Lynchburg City School Board and City Council in August. Learn more at lcsedu.net/master-plan.

