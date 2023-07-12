Montgomery Museum to unveil two exhibits

Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Art and history are coming together at the Montgomery Museum.

The Museum is hosting an open house Thursday evening to celebrate the opening of two new exhibits.

One features work done by local artist Patricia Bolton while the other celebrates the region’s proud railroad heritage.

The event also features a panel discussion about the importance of rail travel.

“That’s a real anchor of our history here, not just in Montgomery County but the NRV. So, we wanted to make that shine through and make that be one of our centerpieces as far as the history exhibit goes. And so that’s why Railroad heritage was planned as one of the exhibits for this year and it’s probably going to be our biggest one since it’s coupled with passenger rail as well,” said the Museum’s Executive Director Casey Jenkins.

The event begins at 4:30 PM and more details can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.