Piedmont Arts to host annual Franks + Dranks outdoor concert

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is hosting its annual Franks + Dranks event this Friday night.

The outdoor concert and cookout will take place in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 6 p.m. There will be live music from Jake Earls, an artist from Axton who toured with Tim McGraw and even played at the Grand Ole Opry.

Guests can also enjoy hotdogs and fixings from Hylton’s Wood Cooking Grill and a cash bar with wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks.

“It is a live concert and a meal that is community-centered,” said Lauren Ellis, Programs and Public Relations Coordinator. “It’s just an opportunity to get together with some friends or your neighbors, hear some good music and have some fun in our garden.”

Tickets are on sale for $20 online or at Piedmont Arts. All the proceeds go back to the art museum.

