Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Piedmont Arts to host annual Franks + Dranks outdoor concert

Franks & Dranks
Franks & Dranks(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is hosting its annual Franks + Dranks event this Friday night.

The outdoor concert and cookout will take place in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 6 p.m. There will be live music from Jake Earls, an artist from Axton who toured with Tim McGraw and even played at the Grand Ole Opry.

Guests can also enjoy hotdogs and fixings from Hylton’s Wood Cooking Grill and a cash bar with wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks.

“It is a live concert and a meal that is community-centered,” said Lauren Ellis, Programs and Public Relations Coordinator. “It’s just an opportunity to get together with some friends or your neighbors, hear some good music and have some fun in our garden.”

Tickets are on sale for $20 online or at Piedmont Arts. All the proceeds go back to the art museum.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’Zion Z. Robertson mugshot
Man arrested for killing in NW Roanoke
Police confirm Roanoke homicide was result of a shooting
Humidity levels will increase as we head through the week.
Heat & humidity slowly return; watching Thursday for possible strong storms
3 dead after fatal head-on crash in Campbell County
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
Williamson Road fire results in $250,000.00 in damages

Latest News

73-year-old gets new roof
73-year-old gets a free roof after replacing the shingles on her own
Water Authority Proposes Rate Increase
Water Authority Proposes Rate Increase
Woman Gets Free Roof
Woman Gets Free Roof
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans