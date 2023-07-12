Republicans push early voting for November elections

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Early voting for Virginia’s fall elections begins in September. And this year, Republicans are embracing a process that many in the GOP have questioned in the past.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is front and center in a new ad from the Republican party of Virginia and three other GOP organizations.

“And to take us to the next level I need your early vote this year,” Youngkin says in the video. “We can’t go into our elections down thousands of votes.”

The campaign encourages Republicans to join the permanent absentee list, and vote early by mail or in person.

“We’ve made it easy to do at secureyourvotevirginia.com,” Youngkin said.

“Do you think it’s a smart move?” we asked WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. “I think it’s an essential move,” he replied.

Democrats have accused Republicans of hypocrisy, for touting early voting measures that many have tried to reverse. But Denton said they’re really two separate issues, and the ‘Secure Your Vote’ campaign is a practical approach to a critical election.

“I personally don’t see it as hypocritical at all,” Denton said. “It’s pragmatic. It’s operational, especially with all that’s at stake in November. If you’re a Republican strategist, campaign worker, you’re obligated to do this.”

Early voting for the November election begins September 22.

