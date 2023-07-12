Birthdays
Roanoke County awards funding for eight new School Resource Officer positions

This funding would provide for 16 school resource officers in total.
This funding would provide for 16 school resource officers in total.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved funding for eight new school resource officers in Roanoke County elementary schools on Tuesday.

The board unanimously agreed to accept more than $500,000 in state funding for the new positions. This grant is in addition to last year’s funding for eight SRO’s in Roanoke County elementary schools.

As of right now, the Roanoke County Police Department has hired seven out of the eight open SRO positions for the 2023-2024 school year.

The second round of grant funding would provide sixteen SRO positions in total for the elementary schools.

