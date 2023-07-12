Rockbridge Area Health Center brings care to patients in mobile vans
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bringing healthcare to you is the goal for the Rockbridge Area Health Center.
Medical and dental experts are rolling into neighborhoods throughout Rockbridge County so people can get care in a state-of-the-art facility that is on wheels.
Medical Director Dr. Michael Henry and Dental Director Dr. Stuart Fargiano joined Here @ Home to explain how they are evolving to better meet the needs of the community.
There are several upcoming clinics in the next few weeks.
- Mobile Medical Clinics
- July 13, 10 am – 3:30 pm: Glasgow Farmers’ Market
- July 18, 9 am – 3:30 pm: Effinger Volunteer Fire Department
- July 20, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm: Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department
- July 25, 1 pm – 5:30 pm: Parry McCluer High School (School and sports physicals, immunizations, wellness exams)
- July 27, 1 pm – 4 pm: Fairfield Elementary School (School and sports physicals, immunizations, wellness exams)
- Mobile Dental Clinics
- July 18 & 19, 9 am - 4 pm: Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Dept.
- August 1 & 2, 9am - 4 pm: Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Dept.
