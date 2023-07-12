Birthdays
Rockbridge Area Health Center brings care to patients in mobile vans

Two new custom mobile units to bring health care into the rural areas
Two new custom mobile units to bring health care into the rural areas(Amaiya Howard)
By Kate Capodanno and Jean Jadhon
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bringing healthcare to you is the goal for the Rockbridge Area Health Center.

Medical and dental experts are rolling into neighborhoods throughout Rockbridge County so people can get care in a state-of-the-art facility that is on wheels.

Medical Director Dr. Michael Henry and Dental Director Dr. Stuart Fargiano joined Here @ Home to explain how they are evolving to better meet the needs of the community.

There are several upcoming clinics in the next few weeks.

