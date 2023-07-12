Rockbridge Area Health Center brings care to patients in mobile vans

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bringing healthcare to you is the goal for the Rockbridge Area Health Center.

Medical and dental experts are rolling into neighborhoods throughout Rockbridge County so people can get care in a state-of-the-art facility that is on wheels.

Medical Director Dr. Michael Henry and Dental Director Dr. Stuart Fargiano joined Here @ Home to explain how they are evolving to better meet the needs of the community.

There are several upcoming clinics in the next few weeks.

