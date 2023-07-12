School Resource Officers spreading out in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, this fall, each school in the town of Christiansburg will have a school resource officer.

It comes after Christiansburg’s town council unanimously approved allowing the police chief to put officers in schools.

There are six schools in the town, but Vice Mayor Henry Showalter says there have only been three SROs assigned.

In January, Christiansburg council voted to cut funding to its school resource officer program for this fall, saying it was up to Montgomery County to fund the positions.

Now, this agreement will allow for six SROs in Christiansburg’s schools this fall.

