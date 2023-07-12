Smith Mountain Lake Association taking new steps to track water quality

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake is battling a series of Harmful Algal Blooms in the water this season.

The good news is the impacted areas are shrinking, which means people can safely swim and play in a majority of the lake.

However, the Upper Blackwater River arm in Franklin County still has toxins that could injure people and pets.

The Smith Mountain Lake Association is tracking the water quality and recently held a town hall with the Virginia Department of Health to share their latest findings.

Here @ Home is asking about the risks that come with HABs and how people can work together to prevent toxins from popping up in the coves of the lake.

SMLA Lake Quality Council Chair Keri Green joined the conversation and said the association is developing a new quick response monitoring program in partnership with Ferrum College to track water quality.

The association also recently purchased a handheld meter than can better measure the pigments of the cyanobacteria that are causing the issues.

