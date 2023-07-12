First responders offer tips to avoid heat-related illness this summer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Summertime means fun in the sun, but there are risks that come with the season’s heat and humidity.

Your body can struggle to cool down and lose too much sweat and salt if you are not properly hydrated, Botetourt County Fire & EMS said.

To help spot the signs before disaster strikes, Botetourt County Firefighter and Paramedic Jacob Gibbs joined Here @ Home with tips to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

He said someone with heat exhaustion could be weak, clammy, pale or sweating heavily, and these symptoms could lead to heat stroke.

Meanwhile heat stroke typically has symptoms like throbbing headaches, confusion, dizziness and a body temperature about 103 degrees.

