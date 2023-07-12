Western Virginia Water Authority to hold public meeting for proposed rate increase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Western Virginia Water Authority will have a public hearing to discuss possible rate increases for customers.

A spokesperson for Western Virginia Water Authority says customers who use an average amount of water will see about a $3.85 increase per month on their combined water and sewer bills.

She says the money from these rate increases will go toward capital improvement projects, the rising cost of chemicals and supplies and wages.

“We prefer to do small increases on an annual basis instead of large, so a three dollar and eighty-five cent increase each month is a much more manageable amount for people and we also keep our rates below the state average,” said Sarah Baumgardner, Director of Public Relations at Western Virginia Water Authority.

Anyone is invited to attend the public hearing.

It’s set for Thursday, July 20 at the Administration Building on South Jefferson Street.

