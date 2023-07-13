Birthdays
AARP works to make communities more livable through grant program

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Challenge grant program is now in its seventh year, offering millions of dollars nationwide.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of those grants came back into Southwest Virginia with the City of Roanoke, the Local Office on Aging and the Town of Fries all recognized as recipients of AARP funds.

Associate State Director Brian Jacks joined Here @ Home to talk more about AARP’s goals to make communities more livable.

He said these projects not only help people 50 and older; they benefit the entire community by creating resources to help with fitness, housing and recreational needs.

The City of Roanoke is using the money as reward money for a dwelling unit competition.

The Town of Fries is turning an underutilized property into an accessible garden.

The Local Office on Aging is creating an outdoor fitness area and walking track.

To learn more about the grants. AARP has a Community Challenge webpage.

