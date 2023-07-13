Charges dropped against Bedford student after high school threat

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges have been dropped against an 18-year-old who, as a student at Liberty High School in Bedford County, had been charged in connection with an unsubstantiated school threat in May.

Bryce Snead’s Class 5 Felony charge of “Threat to Bomb or Burn” was dropped July 12, 2023 in General District Court because of lack of evidence, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey L. Stickney released the following statement:

As the initial information and reports came in to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office from law enforcement along with the criminal warrant that was obtained from the magistrate’s office, the case was handled at the bond hearing stage of the criminal proceedings with what information was available. As more evidence came in, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office further assessed the case and charge against Mr. Snead. In doing so it became apparent that there was no evidence to support concertive action on his part with the juvenile co-defendant.

While the evidence showed that Mr. Snead may have been mischievous, his actions did not rise to the criminal level as he had no prior knowledge of what his co-defendant was going to say or do. Therefore, there was no shared criminal intent and no criminal intent on Mr. Snead’s behalf. Finding there was insufficient evidence to support charges against Mr. Snead, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office upheld its ethical duty to enforce the constitution and to nolle prosse the charge against Mr. Snead.

At yesterday’s hearing, Judge Krantz, the presiding judge for the General District Court, commended the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for fulfilling its ethical duties and commended law enforcement for their quick response to what was a perceived threat. All too often we see and hear in the media situations involving an active threat in the schools and the devastating effects and for those reasons all involved law enforcement of Bedford County should be commended for their dedication to protect the citizens of Bedford County.

The charge against the referenced juvenile, also a student, has been heard before the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, and after hearing evidence, that charge was “appropriately handled by the presiding Judge in holding the juvenile accountable,” according to Stickney. No name was released because of the student’s juvenile status.

“This was an incident at the school that received a commendable swift and appropriate response from law enforcement,” said Stickney. “As always their focus on protecting the community as a whole should be applauded.”

Stickney notes a new law in Virginia has been passed to deal with such “swatting” incidents. Virginia Code 18.2-461.1 addresses swatting, which is the act of making a false emergency communication to any emergency personnel that results in an emergency response. The new statute charges such actions as a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by confinement of up to 12 months in jail and/or up to a $2,500 fine. If someone should be seriously injured or killed as a result of such false emergency call, the individual would then be charged with either a Class 6 or Class 5 Felony.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.