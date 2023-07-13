Birthdays
City of Roanoke warns public after Mill Mountain bear sighting

A black bear (file)
A black bear (file)(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city or Roanoke is urging the public to be careful in the wake of a bear sighting on Mill Mountain Park Thursday morning, near the pavilion. Park visitors are asked to take their trash with them.

A statement from the city reads:

Spending time in our parks means sharing space with wildlife, including black bear. Since this particular bear has gotten into trash cans at the park, it’s critical for visitors to carry out their trash (including food waste like apple cores and orange peels) with them when they leave the park. Please do not dispose of trash in the open trash cans in the park at this time. This is for the safety of park visitors as well as the bear itself.

Additional bear awareness information can be found at fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/bears.

The city offers the following advice for encounters with bears:

DO NOT RUN.

Remain calm.

Group together and pick up small children.

Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

Carry and know how to use bear spray, which is available at many outdoor retailers and can be used to deter a charging bear.

