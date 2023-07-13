Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

EARLY YEARS: As the role of dads is evolving, the need for more support for them is growing

Family counselor Dr. Darren Moore says his own experience as a father opened his eyes to the lack of resources for dads
Family therapist Dr. Darren Moore says having his new daughter gave him new awareness of the...
Family therapist Dr. Darren Moore says having his new daughter gave him new awareness of the struggle of dads(Dr. Darren Moore)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”I think there’s definitely been a shift in perspectives related to fathers and specifically the role that fathers play within families,” says licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Darren Moore.

Dr. Darren Moore owns I AM MOORE, LLC, a counseling and consulting practice in Georgia, but works with families across the country.

He’s also a new dad himself to a daughter born in March.

“We really need and expect fathers to play a more significant role in parenting, and serving as a mentor to their children and families and being more involved physically, emotionally as we think about ways to raise children,” says Moore.

Trying to balance his own work and home life made him realize the need for more support for fathers.

“Definitely my own personal experience has created a focus and interest of mine because I’ve noticed there is a lack of resources,” says Moore.

Moore says there’s an almost exclusive focus on new moms, but having a baby represents a huge transition for dads, as well.

“There’s something lacking there in terms of how do we think about fatherhood, how do we celebrate fatherhood. How do we welcome new individuals into fatherhood?”

He’s also hopeful parental leave will become standard for dads, as well as moms, so that fathers can also bond with their babies.

Moore says dads should also seek out what resources are available to them, especially mental health professionals.

“Overall, I think the importance of mental health and having safe spaces where fathers can talk, can share their own fears and concerns and can work with the professionals that can help them through that process,” says Moore.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Police confirm Roanoke homicide was result of a shooting
Marginal Risk - Isolated strong to severe storms are possible.
Hot & muggy today with a few strong storms possible late
Ja’Zion Z. Robertson mugshot
Man arrested for killing in NW Roanoke

Latest News

We could see a strong storm or two late today.
Thursday July 13, Morning FastCast
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot reaches $875 million after no winner Wednesday
Virginia Republicans push early voting
Republicans push early voting for November elections
Hokie Storm Chasers intercepted many tornadoes on June 23, 2023.
It’s a tornado chase Virginia Tech students will never forget