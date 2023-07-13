EARLY YEARS: As the role of dads is evolving, the need for more support for them is growing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”I think there’s definitely been a shift in perspectives related to fathers and specifically the role that fathers play within families,” says licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Darren Moore.

Dr. Darren Moore owns I AM MOORE, LLC, a counseling and consulting practice in Georgia, but works with families across the country.

He’s also a new dad himself to a daughter born in March.

“We really need and expect fathers to play a more significant role in parenting, and serving as a mentor to their children and families and being more involved physically, emotionally as we think about ways to raise children,” says Moore.

Trying to balance his own work and home life made him realize the need for more support for fathers.

“Definitely my own personal experience has created a focus and interest of mine because I’ve noticed there is a lack of resources,” says Moore.

Moore says there’s an almost exclusive focus on new moms, but having a baby represents a huge transition for dads, as well.

“There’s something lacking there in terms of how do we think about fatherhood, how do we celebrate fatherhood. How do we welcome new individuals into fatherhood?”

He’s also hopeful parental leave will become standard for dads, as well as moms, so that fathers can also bond with their babies.

Moore says dads should also seek out what resources are available to them, especially mental health professionals.

“Overall, I think the importance of mental health and having safe spaces where fathers can talk, can share their own fears and concerns and can work with the professionals that can help them through that process,” says Moore.

