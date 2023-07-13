Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Firefighters are battling another type of heat

Battling flames and battling the heat.
Battling flames and battling the heat.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the constant battles of flames in the area, the heat is another challenge to beat.

‘‘Very draining in heat that’s 80 – 90 degrees,” says Roanoke Fire-EMS 1st Lieutenant, Adam Troutt, “We’re going into structures that temperatures can reach 1000 degrees or more.”

Troutt says one of the most challenging parts is the outside liability that affects the job. He says they are battling heat exhaustion the best way that they can.

“Always try to preach to everybody, stay hydrated from the time they come to work and the time they leave. Heat exhaustion can set on very quickly in these conditions,” explains Troutt. “Try to monitor everybody when we’re on the scene with something like this, give people enough rest, and get enough people here so we can get people adequate breaks to recover.”

To stay cool, each truck has multiple coolers with ice and drinks that they fill up daily.

He says the key to delaying heat-related illnesses is to remain hydrated.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Marginal Risk - Isolated strong to severe storms are possible.
Scattered storms continue this evening and overnight
73-year-old gets new roof
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Police confirm Roanoke homicide was result of a shooting

Latest News

No arrests made after three shot in Danville
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Hometown Eats: The Hatch
Hometown Eats: The Hatch