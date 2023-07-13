Firefighters are battling another type of heat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the constant battles of flames in the area, the heat is another challenge to beat.

‘‘Very draining in heat that’s 80 – 90 degrees,” says Roanoke Fire-EMS 1st Lieutenant, Adam Troutt, “We’re going into structures that temperatures can reach 1000 degrees or more.”

Troutt says one of the most challenging parts is the outside liability that affects the job. He says they are battling heat exhaustion the best way that they can.

“Always try to preach to everybody, stay hydrated from the time they come to work and the time they leave. Heat exhaustion can set on very quickly in these conditions,” explains Troutt. “Try to monitor everybody when we’re on the scene with something like this, give people enough rest, and get enough people here so we can get people adequate breaks to recover.”

To stay cool, each truck has multiple coolers with ice and drinks that they fill up daily.

He says the key to delaying heat-related illnesses is to remain hydrated.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.