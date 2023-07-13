Good Samaritan Hospice receives major grant from Community Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A major grant from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia will support Good Samaritan Hospice, and its plan for an in-patient hospice house in the Roanoke Valley.

The $500.000 grant is the largest award the Foundation has ever made to a single organization for a single project. And Good Samaritan is now halfway toward its $5 million fundraising goal.

“It will just be a resource for people who are facing the end of life, that may or may not be able to stay at home,” said Good Samaritan Hospice CEO Aaron Housh.

“It was really clear to us that this is something the Community Foundation ought to be involved with, ought to take a leadership role in,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Alan Ronk.

The Center for Caring is now under construction on Cove Road and will include 16 private patient rooms, with space for families, a chapel and gardens.

