Hometown Eats: The Hatch

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brunch has taken a life of its own over the last decade; some people can’t start their weekend without it. But what about those who want brunch on Monday? The Hatch in downtown Roanoke has you covered with that and much more in this week’s Hometown Eats.

“My words can’t explain to you how good. You have to come and experience it,” said first-time customer D’aja Williams.

“Taste so good that it’ll knock your socks off, you will not be disappointed,” said The Hatch owner Javoun Jordan.

Why did the chicken cross Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke? ‘Cause he heard southern food is done right at The Hatch.

“It’s made with love,” said Jordan.

The Hatch, tucked on the corner of the City Market Building, opened in 2022 with the goal in mind to serve up southern style plates. Javoun Jordan has been here since the beginning as an investor, but took over ownership in January.

“It’s a dream. I never would expect me to own or run a restaurant,” said Jordan.

Jay grew up in the hustle and bustle of New Jersey, but always took the time to watch and cook with his father and grandmother. They also taught him the value of hard work.

“Coming from a place I came from is, like, you probably don’t have a chance to get to this level, but working hard, grinding every day, and knowing that you can do it and never giving up, that’s me. That’s The Hatch,” said Jordan.

That grit is reflected in his menu, which has been totally restructured with brunch Saturday through Monday and rotating dinner specials. Jay’s taking it back to his roots.

“It’s a totally different menu now, we have more southern soul: fried chicken, pork chops, barbecue ribs, mac and cheese, collard greens, chicken and waffles,” said Jordan.

“I’m not going to lie, that bourbon maple syrup is bangin’! I’ve never had anything like it, it tastes like butterscotch. The waffles are dense and fluffy at the same time and the chicken has enough seasoning on it to where it makes you crave it more,” said first-timer Demarion Williams.

“Just to see the taste and experience our customers are having is just a great feeling,” said Jordan.

“The atmosphere is really great; everyone was super kind and welcoming. The food is good, I feel like the price point is worth it, the wait time is worth it, it’s just really homeful, I guess,” said D’aja.

You’ll also notice The Hatch has expanded to offer more sit-down dining to accommodate larger groups, as well as the motivational lights on the walls and awards this joint has won in its first year.

Things have moved fast since he got the keys, but with a solid team by his side, Jay keeps his mind fixed on success.

“Hard work, hard work pays off, hard work pays off,” said Jordan.

Hard work that starts in the kitchen.

“Definitely a great place to have in Roanoke. I feel like it’s worth it,” said D’aja.

“I’m just blessed to even have the opportunity to run The Hatch. It’s been great,” said Jordan.

The Hatch, a hometown eat where it’s bad to be a chicken. The Hatch is located at 32 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.

