Martinsville City Council approves $10 million hotel project

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-million dollar investment is coming to the City of Martinsville.

Martinsville City Council recently approved plans for the construction of a $10 million hotel. It will be built in the vacant lot beside the former National Guard Armory.

The new Holiday Inn Express will include 80 rooms, an indoor pool, and a gym.

Once it opens, it is expected to generate over $220,000 in annual tax revenue.

“We knew that once we got those first two or three projects going, all of a sudden, we were going to have a snowball of economic development,” said Aaron Rawls, Vice Mayor of Martinsville. “I can already see just from the things we’ve got in the works, this is happening. One of the things that puts a smile on my face is this is a $10 million investment and it’s big. I don’t think it’s even the biggest one we’re going to have this year. I don’t think it’s even going to be close.”

They are also seeking proposals for the redevelopment of the National Guard Armory.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.