No arrests made after three shot in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting that injured three people.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, to the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road at Woodside Village, where they found one person with gunshot injuries that police say appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Two other people showed up separately at SOVAH Health Danville with gunshot wounds, one in critical condition, the other with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, using DPD social media, emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

