NWS, VDEM make major announcements as Virginian’s prepare for height of hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a press conference held at the Berglund Center Thursday morning, Shawn Talmage, State Coordinator of Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service, made several big announcements as they encouraged Virginian’s to prepare for the hazards from tropical systems as the hurricane season ramps up.

The hurricane season, which runs from June to November, has notoriously brought storms which impacted the Commonwealth with flooding rain, wind and even tornadoes over the years.

This season, Virginia Department of Emergency Management has released the agency’s first-ever “Hurricane Preparedness Inland Impacts Guide” which covers the importance of being prepared even away from the coast, as more fatalities occur from inland flooding than from wind.

“You can’t rely on your weather experiences of the past for weather events of the future,” says Graham.

In a surprise announcement, National Weather Service Director also delivered news that the federal agency will fund a dedicated meteorologist position which will be based in Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), allowing a weather expert to be embedded with emergency planners.

Shawn Talmage, VDEM State Coordinator, says this “will be a game changer when it comes to being able to plan and act more quickly to evolving weather across the Commonwealth.”

The idea is part of the National Weather Service’s and Graham’s plan to reinvent The NWS to be more public-facing and include the use of federal forecasters in state agencies.

