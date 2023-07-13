Pittsylvania County to offer Middle School sports for the first time

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools will soon have middle school sports for the first time.

The school board got the ball rolling on the idea of middle school sports last January.

“If you look at Roanoke or some of the other counties that are close to us, they’ve had middle schools for years and years and we have not,” said George Henderson, School Board member. “We have good programs. We always get to the regionals, but once we get to the regionals, we pretty much get beat because we don’t have that feeder program that the schools need.”

They are now implementing the sports in phases starting with volleyball and basketball this fall to measure student interest.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones says they have almost all of the equipment in place for volleyball at every middle school and have all head coaching positions filled.

“We’re building kids of character in Pittsylvania County,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones. “This is an excellent approach for that. For moms and dads, it gives them an opportunity to come and watch their children participate. They also know that their children are involved in a structured activity right after school every day.”

Like the high school sports, the middle school sports will require students to have good grades and behavior.

“That develops a well rounded student and really prepares the student for life after school to be able to juggle responsibilities. We find that with our student athletes, most of the time, the grades are much better during the season because they’re focused and they have the coach there to encourage them to do well,” added Dr. Jones.

All of the middle schools will play the other middle schools in the county.

They plan to offer middle school football, baseball, and softball in the coming years.

“That allows the children to play many years in structured sports learning how to play with a good, strong coach. I think that we’ll be more competitive over the years,” explained Dr. Jones.

Tryouts for volleyball will begin on August 17.

